Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss Thursday’s game against Utah Jazz with knee injury

SALT LAKE CITY — Joel Embiid is undergoing further evaluation over the next 24 hours to determine the extent of his left knee injury. The 76ers center will miss Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

“Joel Embiid (left knee injury) is out for tomorrow night’s game vs. Utah,” the Sixers announced in a statement. “He will receive further evaluation over the next 24 hours. Update will be provided as appropriate.”

Embiid re-injured his left knee in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 119-107 setback to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

Embiid left the game with 4 minutes, and 4 seconds remaining after getting tangled with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga while going to a loose ball. Embiid grimaced in pain as Kuminga fell on his already sore left knee. The reigning MVP then grabbed his knee, rolling in pain before finally making it to his feet and limping into the locker room.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pound finished with a season-low 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting along with six rebounds. It was the first time he failed to score 20 points this season. It also snapped Embiid’s streak of at least 30-point performances at 22.

He didn’t look good all night. The seven-time All-Star could barely stay upright or move on the court. He even fell several times and made a trip to the locker room at the conclusion of the first quarter. And that didn’t change anything.

He had very little lift on his jumpers or while trying to contest shots. His legs even buckled a few times after defensive plays.

According to the new collective bargaining agreement, players are required to participate in a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for the NBA’s regular-season awards, including MVP. As a result, Embiid can miss only five of the Sixers’ remaining 36 games to be eligible to win his second straight MVP.