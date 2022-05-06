Joel Embiid’s status for Game 3 remains up in the air.

The 76ers star has cleared concussion protocol and participated in Friday’s shootaround, but he remains listed as out for Friday night’s Eastern Conference semifinal tilt against the Miami Heat. However, a Sixers spokesman said following shootaround that Embiid’s status could change.

The MVP finalist suffered an orbital fracture near his right eye and a concussion when he received an elbow from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam on April 28 in the Sixers’ 132-97 Game 6 victory, which clinched the first-round series.

“Hopefully, he plays,” Tyrese Maxey said following Friday’s shootaround. “If he plays, great. If he doesn’t play, he doesn’t play. And we just prepare as [it is] another game, and a game that we have to win.”

The Sixers trail the best-of-seven series two-games-to-none.

In addition to the orbital fracture, Embiid is dealing with a torn ligament in his right hand.

The Sixers are 6-10 in games without him this season, including the postseason. If available, his presence will provide a big lift.

Embiid’s play was a major difference in the first-round elimination of the Raptors. He averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 blocks in the series. He averaged 29.0 points and 12.2 rebounds in the four victories and 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the two losses.

Even that disparity is a bit misleading as Embiid produced 31-, 33- and 33-point performances in the Sixers’ final three victories.

Without him, the Sixers have made just 14 of 64 three-point attempts and have been outrebounded, 91-71, in the first two games of the conference semifinals.

