Tyrese Maxey hopeful Joel Embiid will soon rejoin Sixers: ‘You want him to be healthy and ready to play’

Joel Embiid’s availability is either the NBA’s biggest mystery or the 76ers’ best-kept secret.

The 2023 MVP has missed the past seven games because of knee injuries. So what is his status for Tuesday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic at Xfinity Mobile Arena?

“The same as it was,” coach Nick Nurse said following Monday’s practice. “He’s still day to day.”

Embiid has missed the past six games due to soreness in his right knee. He also missed the Sixers’ 111-108 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 9 because he doesn’t play on back-to-back nights as part of the rest and recovery plan for his left knee.

The Sixers have said there’s no structural damage to his right knee. So what’s holding up his return?

“Just waiting for doctors to clear him,” Nurse said.

Asked if Embiid has been a full participant at practice, the coach said he was during Monday’s practice session. Nurse said Embiid is in good spirits despite being sidelined for two weeks.

“He’s a little frustrated about it,” the coach said. “But I think it was cognizant that he was feeling something there, and he immediately wanted to get it figured out.

“Like I said last night, he’s trying to do a lot of stuff to try to get back on the floor. So his spirits are good.”

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder has already missed 10 of the Sixers’ 16 games. He is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes.

The expectation was that Embiid would miss some time this season after April’s arthroscopic surgery in his left knee. It was his second left-knee surgery in 14 months and third in nine years.

The plan was for Embiid sit out of back-to-back games. He also wasn’t expected to play when there were fewer than two days of rest between games.

But now Embiid hasn’t played since Nov. 8, when he scored a season-high 29 points and posted six rebounds and four assists in a season-high 25 minutes, 57 seconds against the Toronto Raptors.

He has missed 64 games since the start of the 2023-24 season due to injuries. Embiid played in 39 games in 2023-24 and 19 games last season.

“As a friend, you want him to be healthy and ready to play,” Tyrese Maxey said of Embiid. “You want him to be happy. As long as he’s happy, then I’m happy. That’s at the end of the day.

“Yes, basketball is our career, but life is life, you know what I’m saying? You only get one life. So you’ve got to live life to the fullest. And as long as people are happy, his family’s good, he’s good, and he can get on the basketball court, as much as possible, I’m happy.”

But Embiid isn’t the only banged-up player on the Sixers roster.

They played without two other starters, Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee) and VJ Edgecombe (left calf tightness), and reserve center Adem Bona (sprained right ankle) in Sunday’s 127-117 home loss to the Miami Heat.

“We have a good mentality on it this year,” Maxey said of coping with injuries. “It’s just like whoever’s playing is playing, whoever is not is not, and they’re going to cheer the teammates on.”

The standout point guard added he would love to have everyone available for all 82 regular-season games. Maxey knows that’s not possible.

“But you just have to have the next-man-up mentality,” he said, “and we move on from there.”

The Sixers (9-7) are focused on securing their first NBA Cup victory when they host the Orlando Magic. They’re 0-2 in East Group B after losing 114-105 to the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 14 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Magic (10-8, 2-0) are tied with the Pistons for first place in the group.

The Sixers must find a way to contain Orlando forward Franz Wagner, who averages 23 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steal. The 6-10, 230-pounder has scored in double figures in every game this season. He scored at least 20 points on 13 occasions, including a season-high 37 points in Saturday’s 133-121 victory over the New York Knicks.

Orlando All-Star forward Paolo Banchero has missed the last six games with a left groin strain.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel on Sunday, Banchero said he’s “pretty close,” but couldn’t pinpoint when he’ll return.

The Magic had their three-game winning streak snapped in Sunday’s road loss to the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Sixers are 5-7 after opening the season with four straight victories.

While the team has faded a little, Maxey has been one of the season’s elite players. He scored a career-high 54 points to go with nine assists, five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in Thursday’s 123-114 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Maxey was second in the league in scoring prior to Monday’s games at 33.0 points per game, and seventh in assists at 7.8.

“I just want us to win,” Maxey said when asked if winning MVP was a goal. “If we win, and that comes with it, I’m happy. But I don’t really care. Like last night, we lost [to the Heat]. When I play well, and we lose, it doesn’t make me happy at all.

“But when I play bad, and we win, I’m extremely happy because at the end of the day … the wins mean more to me. Right now, we have nine wins. That means the most to me. It’s to keep stacking days, keep winning, keep getting better every single day, and keep leading this team.”