Joel Embiid is still experiencing right knee soreness and could miss Sunday’s game, Sixers say

Joel Embiid is still experiencing soreness in his right knee, the Sixers said Saturday afternoon, though doctors do believe he is progressing following his most recent evaluation.

His status for Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Miami Heat will be more formalized on the NBA’s mandatory injury report released Saturday evening.

Embiid has missed the Sixers’ past six games with the issue with the knee that has not undergone multiple surgeries in recent years. The former NBA Most Valuable Player was briefly upgraded to doubtful to play in Wednesday’s loss against the Toronto Raptors, but then was ruled out of that contest and Thursday’s overtime win at the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I can’t predict any of it,” coach Nick Nurse said when asked about the bigger-picture outlook for Embiid’s health. “I think we’re trying to take the best care we can of him and get him out there. He wants to play. He’s being very diligent, all this stuff. He’s doing a lot to try to get back on the floor, and I think it’ll be soon.

“I know this has been a long, ‘I think it’ll be soon,’ but just keep doing the right things and keep listening to what the doctors tell us.”

Reserve center Adem Bona (ankle) will also remain out for at least the Sixers’ next two games against the Heat and Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers said. He will be reevaluated after that.

Grimes a Sixth Man of the Year candidate?

Quentin Grimes hit a massive three-pointer to put the Sixers up, 116-112, with less than two minutes to play in overtime of Thursday’s win in Milwaukee. It was another example of his value in crunch time, and in the Sixers’ potent three-guard lineups.

But because Grimes has initially come off the bench in all 15 of the Sixers’ games entering Sunday, he also is considered an early contender for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

He entered Sunday averaging 16.9 points, which entering Sunday ranked third among reserve players, along with 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He also regularly takes on challenging perimeter defensive assignments, such as James Harden in Monday’s victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

When asked if he has considered his candidacy for such an honor, Grimes responded with, “No, not really.”

“If you start thinking about stuff like that,” Grimes said, “you can get lost in everything [and] you start losing the focus on the game. … I worry about going out there and winning and doing [things] to impact the game. [Awards will] take care of itself if that happens.”

Grimes, though, did start the second half in three of the Sixers’ past four games. That generally gets him on a better rotation pattern to be part of the closing lineup. Thursday in Milwaukee, however, he did not begin the third period on the floor, but then played nearly seven consecutive minutes in that frame and then the entire fourth and overtime. His schedule will also likely continue to evolve as Embiid and Paul George are reintroduced to the lineup.

“It doesn’t change my mindset,” Grimes said. “I know what I bring to this team offensively and defensively. Just coming in and try to impact the game as soon as I get in the game — whether I’m starting the game, starting the second half, coming off the bench …

“Impact the game in a positive way, and help swing the momentum a little bit.”

Sunday matinee

Sunday’s game against the Heat will be a rare weekend matinee matchup. That means, from a preparation standpoint, Saturday’s practice essentially served as a shootaround.

Grimes added that the atypical tipoff time did not change much about his pregame routine. He will sub his two-plus-hour afternoon nap with sleeping in later Sunday morning, rather than waking up earlier for shootaround. And his pregame meal will be breakfast, likely “four or five” over easy eggs and pancakes.

Quotable

Justin Edwards on Paul George’s 11-point outburst to begin the Milwaukee game: “We were all hyped for him. I was in the game laughing because I’m like, ‘Yo, he’s just out there killing it.’”