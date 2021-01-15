Joel Embiid won’t make the 76ers’ weekend road trip due to right knee pain. The Sixers (9-4) play in Memphis on Saturday and Oklahoma City on Sunday.
In addition, forward Mike Scott is also out for the trip with right knee soreness.
A source says Embiid will remain in Philadelphia and continue to receive treatment. According to the source, the Sixers consider it precautionary and not serious. An update will be given before Wednesday’s home game against the Boston Celtics.
Embiid scored just nine points during Thursday’s 123-108 win over the visiting Miami Heat. He played just 23 minutes and 36 seconds. Embiid played 8:25 in the third quarter but didn’t appear in the fourth quarter.
He has missed two games this season, both due to back tightness. Embiid missed the third game of the season, a 118-94 loss at Cleveland on Dec. 27, and last Saturday’s 115-103 home loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Embiid is averaging 25 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31.3 minutes.
Scott went scoreless in 5:10 of action on Thursday. He was ruled out of the game by halftime. He will continue his individualized treatment plan. It is not known when an update will be provided. Scott is averaging 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in eight games.
Also on the injury report is Ben Simmons, who is listed as probable with left knee soreness. Simmons missed two games with the same injury before returning to play the last two games. He had his 30th career triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) in Thursday’s win over the Heat.
Besides Embiid and Scott, the other players who are out for the Sixers are Seth Curry, who will miss his sixth game after testing positive last week for COVID-19, center Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols), and Furkan Korkmaz (groin).
Memphis was supposed to play at Minnesota on Friday but the game was postponed in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Grizzlies were in Minnesota when the announcement was made. It was later revealed that Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive to COVID-19.
Due to contact tracing among the Timberwolves team, Minnesota didn’t have the required minimum of eight players available to face the Grizzlies.