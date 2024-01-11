Sixers’ Joel Embiid second in East in All-Star voting; Tyrese Maxey still fifth among guards

Joel Embiid received the third-highest total of fan votes in the second round of NBA All-Star voting returns that were released Thursday. The 76ers center also ranked second among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey remained fifth among conference guards.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the league’s top overall vote-getter with 3,475,698 votes, while Los Angeles Lakers forward and four-time league MVP LeBron James leads the Western Conference in votes with 3,096,031. Embiid has 2,975,987 votes.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the All-Star Game, which will be played Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A media panel and current NBA players will each account for 25% of the vote. The voters must pick two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference on their ballots.

Fan voting will continue through Jan. 20. TNT will reveal the All-Star Game starters on Jan. 25. The All-Star reserves will be selected by the coaches.

The East’s top three frontcourt vote-getters are Antetokounmpo followed by Embiid and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (2,939,663).

The Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (2,192,810), Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (1,449,485), Bucks’ Damian Lillard (1,414,122), and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (1,020,122) are the conference’s four leading guards. Maxey has 842,044 votes.