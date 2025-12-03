Sixers fined $100,000 for violating injury reporting rules in Joel Embiid’s return

The NBA announced Wednesday that it has fined the 76ers $100,000 for violating the league’s injury reporting rules after Joel Embiid was initially listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks and then subsequently played in their double-overtime loss.

The NBA’s announcement said the Sixers “failed to accurately disclose the game availability status” of Embiid before the game. Embiid, who had missed nine consecutive games before Sunday, was listed as out because of right knee injury management on the league’s official report released Saturday night. He was upgraded to questionable Sunday afternoon, before taking the floor for his pregame warmup and being announced in the starting lineup about 30 minutes before tipoff. He finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists in a season-high 30 minutes.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid begins another season restart: ‘You can’t put your head down and whine about it’

According to the NBA, “the fine takes into account the [Sixers’] prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules.” Embiid, who has dealt with several health issues throughout his decorated career, is often at the center of such inconsistencies on the league-mandated injury updates.

Embiid sat out Tuesday’s victory over the Washington Wizards to allow his right knee to recover, and also has missed several games this season as part of his recovery from multiple left knee surgeries. The Sixers next play a back-to-back on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors at home and on Friday at the Milwaukee Bucks.