Joel Embiid joins Team USA at training camp, taking another step toward Olympic dream

LAS VEGAS — While growing up in Cameroon, the most prominent sporting events consistently on Joel Embiid’s household television were the soccer Champions League and World Cup finals.

And the Olympics.

Advertisement

Embiid credits the professional handball background of his father, Thomas, with instilling his appreciation for the Games. So when the 76ers’ superstar big man finally slipped on a No. 11 Team USA jersey on Saturday, it represented another step toward his longtime goal that will be accomplished in Paris later this month.

“I didn’t know if it was going to be volleyball or basketball, but [becoming an Olympian] was definitely the dream,” Embiid told a small group of reporters following Team USA’s first practice. “So I’m just excited to have that chance of realizing that dream.”

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid commends Sixers’ front office on landing Paul George, and hopes it eases the load

Embiid, the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player and two-time scoring leader, is part of an American squad so stacked that it is drawing comparisons to the 1992 Dream Team. LeBron James is playing in his first Olympics since 2012. Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard are about to take part in their first Games. And this will be Embiid’s first FIBA competition of any kind, following a significant decision on which country to represent.

He is a citizen of the United States and France, the silver-winning team in Tokyo in 2021 that boasts NBA stars Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama. Or, Embiid could have played for his native Cameroon, which was still in the running for an Olympic bid until losing to Latvia in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament over the weekend.

Embiid reiterated Saturday that he picked the U.S. partially because it’s where his 3-year-old son, Arthur, was born, and where he has now lived for nearly half his life. Also, France put a deadline on his decision, prompting an October commitment to play for the U.S.

“Thankfully, he chose us,” teammate Anthony Davis quipped on Saturday.

Embiid and Davis, plus fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo, will create a formidable frontcourt that, under FIBA’s rules, can park in the paint for longer than three seconds. Those players also will aim to rectify Team USA’s most glaring flaw in recent international play, when the Americans were pushed around by opposing centers.

“Everybody knows it’s hard to bully me, and it’s hard to bully those other guys,” Embiid said. “I think we’ve got enough size and basketball IQ. … Honestly, I’m just excited to get the ball in the post and having Steph, [Kevin Durant], ‘Bron cutting.”

» READ MORE: Q&A: Tyrese Maxey was asleep when the Sixers landed Paul George. But his patience — and new max deal — were ‘a trust thing.’

That talent overflow was evident following Saturday’s practice, when Embiid chatted with Curry (and Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy) while demonstrating moves with the ball in his hands. During Sunday’s scrimmage against the Select Team, Embiid shared the floor with Curry, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, and Kawhi Leonard (and, later, Anthony Edwards). After that practice, Curry took a seat next to Embiid for another conversation while Hardy approached the big man for an emphatic high five.

“I know he has a lot of questions and thoughts about how to put himself in position to be successful and help the team,” said Curry, noting his relationship with Embiid stems from their past shoe deals with Under Armour. “That’s been what most of our conversations have been about. … You can tell we’re all just hyped to be here, and he’s been all smiles since Day 1.”

Added Embiid: “I’m playing with a lot of great, amazing basketball players. So if I’ve got to take zero shots and play defense, I’m happy with it. … I don’t see [my teammates] as competition. I just want to enjoy them.”

Embiid brushed off a question about whether he ever reconsidered playing in the Olympics after undergoing knee surgery in February. “I never worry about injuries,” he said, “because the moment I do, I feel like I’m not going to play the same way.” Ditto when asked about the reception he expects from people in the Olympics’ host country who might feel spurned, saying, “I don’t think it can get worse than playing in New York in the playoffs.”

He plans to be out and about in France, after all, to “try to go to every single event that you can think of.” Savoring the Olympics in person, rather than on television, is part of his longtime goal about to be realized later this month.

“That’s an experience that I dreamed of,” Embiid said. “Not just playing in it. Actually going out and seeing all the great athletes do what they do best.”