Sixers set to face Orlando Magic without Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond, and Kyle Lowry

The 76ers’ already tough task just became close to mission impossible — at least on paper.

They will host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center without Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Paul George (left knee), Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain) and Kyle Lowry (right hip).

This marks the sixth straight game that Embiid will miss. The 2023 league MVP is on track to miss 16 of his team’s first 20 games because of injury management, left knee swelling, personal reasons, and a three-game suspension.

This is the second of three straight games Drummond is scheduled to miss after he sprained his ankle Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons.

George has played in the last two games after missing the previous three with a bone bruise in his knee. The Sixers, who are coming off a victory Tuesday in Charlotte, had always intended to rest George in some back-to-back situations.

Meanwhile, Lowry returned Tuesday after missing the previous five games.

Their absences will come at an inopportune time as the Sixers (5-14), who have the Eastern Conference’s second-worst record, are coming off consecutive wins for the first time all season.

The Magic are the conference’s third-place team with a 15-8 record, but they have dealt with their own injury issues. Star forward Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique muscle) and reserve guard Gary Harris (sprained right ankle) will miss the game for Orlando, while Goga Bitadze (illness) is questionable.