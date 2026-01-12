Joel Embiid, Paul George return to Sixers lineup to face Raptors

TORONTO — Joel Embiid (knee/groin) and Paul George (knee) will return for the 76ers’ game at the Raptors on Monday night after missing Sunday’s overtime loss against the same opponent.

Embiid had been ruled out of Sunday’s game earlier in the day after groin soreness popped up following Friday’s victory against the Magic in Orlando, coach Nick Nurse said. George was a late scratch after he attempted his pregame warmup twice and could not adequately push off his leg, Nurse said.

Before Sunday, Embiid and George had gained some rhythm in availability and production after a cautious ramp-up following knee surgeries. Embiid, the former MVP, is averaging 23.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 19 games. George has averaged 16 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals in 20 games.

Their returns will boost a 21-16 Sixers team playing its final regular-season game against the 24-16 Raptors, who would be their first-round opponent if the playoffs began Monday.