Sixers’ Joel Embiid upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Chicago Bulls

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

This comes after the 76ers center has been sidelined the past seven games with left knee injury management and/ or personal reasons. Altogether, Embiid has missed 17 of the Sixers’ 21 games due to those two reasons along with left knee swelling and because of serving a three-game suspension.

The 2023 league MVP is in jeopardy, once again, of being disqualified for regular-season awards.

The NBA, in cooperation with the National Basketball Players Association, instituted a 65-game rule last season for awards, hoping it would deter players and teams from leaning on load management.

Embiid was disqualified last season after playing in 39 games. The most games he can play in this season is 65 if he participates in all of the remaining contests starting with Sunday’s game against the Bulls (10-14). But that is highly unlikely since Embiid is not expected to play on back-to-back nights because of load management.

The seven-time All-Star is averaging career lows of 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.0 block. He’s also shooting a career low 37.9% from the field and 16.7% on three-pointers.