After missing the last five games with a sprained left shoulder, Joel Embiid returned. His numbers were strong, but one can tell he still has a way to go to get his conditioning back. In addition, Embiid hung around a lot on the perimeter, although he only attempted (and made) one three-pointer through three periods. Through three quarters he had 21 points and nine rebounds and was still dominant in the fourth quarter. Even though it came against the Pistons, its shows his talent because he was obviously winded.