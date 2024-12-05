Sixers’ Joel Embiid set to be disqualified from NBA awards for second straight season

Joel Embiid has missed 16 games this season because of left knee injury management, knee swelling, personal reasons, and a three-game suspension.

But after he misses his 17th contest against the Orlando Magic on Friday, the 2023 NBA MVP will start to wade into dangerous territory and be in jeopardy, once again, of being disqualified for regular-season awards.

The NBA, in cooperation with the National Basketball Players Association, instituted a 65-game rule last season for awards, hoping it would deter players and teams from leaning on load management.

The seven-time All-Star was disqualified last season after playing in 39 games. The most games Embiid can play in this season is 65 if he participates in all of the remaining contests starting with Sunday’s game against the Bulls in Chicago. But that is highly unlikely since Embiid is not expected to play on back-to-back nights because of load management.

Embiid, who has missed the last six games, is averaging career lows of 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.0 block. He’s also shooting a career low 37.9% from the field and 16.7% on three-pointers.

While he’ll remain sidelined, Paul George will return after a one game of load management to face the Magic (16-8) at the Wells Fargo Center.

Meanwhile, center Andre Drummond (sprained right ankle) was upgraded to questionable after being scheduled to miss the game. His status change could be tied with reserve center Adem Bona being sidelined with a bruised left knee.

The Sixers (5-15) will look to avenge Wednesday’s 106-102 loss to Orlando.