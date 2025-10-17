Joel Embiid returning to Sixers’ lineup for exhibition finale against Minnesota Timberwolves

Joel Embiid will be available to play in Friday night’s exhibition game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

This game will mark the 76ers center’s first contest since facing the Brooklyn Nets in a 105-103 regular-season home loss on Feb. 22. Embiid played in just 19 games last season before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on April 11. It was his second left knee surgery in 14 months and third in nine years.

Advertisement

April’s surgery followed the team’s determination on Feb. 28 that Embiid was medically unable to play and would remain sidelined for the rest of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

His averages of 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds were the fourth- and second-lowest, respectively, in his nine NBA seasons. He also shot career lows from the field (44.4%) and from three-point range (29.9%).

Embiid, however, was impressive in Saturday’s Blue x White scrimmage at Chase Fieldhouse. The 2023 MVP has been an active participant in most of this preseason’s practices.

The Sixers (0-3) are still missing Paul George (left knee) and Jared McCain (right thumb). But Friday’s matchup will give Sixers fans a sneak peek at how Embiid looks playing alongside several of the team’s new additions.

The Sixers will open the regular season on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. While he’s able to play, Embiid’s status for that game has not been determined at this time.