Sixers rookie Johni Broome just ‘waiting until my opportunity’ to prove himself on NBA level

When Johni Broome was asked about his new reality, the 76ers rookie said he was more motivated than disappointed.

Before being sidelined with a sprained right ankle, Broome had played in only two of the Sixers’ first eight games. His appearances came in mop-up duty in a road rout of the Brooklyn Nets and a lopsided loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Advertisement

“I’m just kind of trusting my work and my faith,” Broome said recently before making the two cameos. ”Obviously, it’s a little difficult at times because it’s kind of something I’m getting used to. But I understand what comes with it. So I’m taking it day by day. I’m not getting frustrated. I know I just have to keep working, keep staying ready.

“When Coach [Nick Nurse] feels like he’s ready to put me in, he’s going to put me in. Until then, like I say, I’m going to keep working and keep earning his trust however I can.”

» READ MORE: Expectations have risen for Sixers after surprising start, yet they’re winless vs. winning teams

The 23-year-old made his debut with 4 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the 129-105 victory over the Nets on Nov. 2. Broome had four points on 2-for-5 shooting along with two offensive rebounds and one assist. After the game, Broome and rookie two-way player Hunter Sallis received game balls for making their debuts.

Three days later, the power forward didn’t record a statistic while playing the final 66 seconds of the 132-121 loss to Cleveland.

Broome was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats for Saturday’s 134-113 NBA G League victory over Westchester at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington. The 6-foot-10, 244-pounder finished with 12 points and six rebounds but injured his ankle.

The Sixers recalled him for that night’s 130-120 victory at Xfinity Mobile Arena. However, Broome was ruled out of that contest and Sunday’s 111-108 home loss to the Detroit Pistons because of the injury.

After he’s cleared to play, he’ll most likely spend more time with Blue Coats to ensure getting playing time.

“Wherever I’m at, I’m going to try to compete and get my work in,” Broome said. “If they want me to go down to the G League and play, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to give it my all. When I’m up here, I’m doing the same thing. So I’m not really looking at the G League as a bad thing. It’s more reps for me.”

Not getting reps is foreign to him.

The Florida native averaged 15.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks in 64 games during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Morehead State in Kentucky.

As a freshman, Broome was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year. He was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, garnering first-team all-conference honors in both seasons.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid ceased playing with a score-first mentality vs. Raptors. Should Sixers be encouraged?

Broome transferred to Auburn on April 30, 2022, and averaged 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks over three seasons.

In addition to earning a consensus first-team All-America nod last season, he was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and also won the Pete Newell Big Man and Karl Malone awards.

Despite that, Broome fell to the 35th pick in June’s NBA draft after he did not test well at the draft combine.

“I’m not discouraged at all,” Broome said of going from a college star to a seldom-used NBA player. “It’s part of the process. I think things happen for a reason. Everything is about timing. So like I say, I’m just trusting what’s going on here. They drafted me for a reason. I like it here. So, I’m not worried or discouraged or anything. I’m just working and waiting until my opportunity.”