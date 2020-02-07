The 76ers will have their starting shooting guard back.
Josh Richardson will return to action in Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the last six games with a strained left hamstring, which he suffered in Jan. 22′s loss to Toronto. Richardson left that game after less than 4 minutes of play.
Richardson was cleared to return Friday after partaking his pregame workout. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steal in 38 games.
Friday’s matchup will mark just the 20th game where the Sixers have had their entire starting lineup intact.
This isn’t the first time this season that Richardson has dealt with injury. He missed two games with right hip flexor tightness in November. Then, in his third game back from that injury, experienced right hamstring tightness. That sidelined him for the next six games. The Sixers have gone 2-4 in that span.
Richardson said he thinks he may have overcompensated with his left hamstring following his return from the hip injury