Source: Sixers plan to sign Kai Jones to 10-day deal

The 76ers plan to sign center Kai Jones to a 10-day contract on Friday, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday afternoon.

Jones, a first-round draft pick in 2021, was released by the Charlotte Hornets in October under tumultuous circumstances. The Hornets announced Jones would be away from the team during training camp for “personal reasons” after a series of bizarre social media posts that included criticism of his teammates and the organization that later culminated in a public trade request before his release.

Jones, a supreme athlete at 6-foot-11, averaged 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 67 games with the Hornets over two seasons. He provides another big-man option for the Sixers while Joel Embiid is sidelined following left knee surgery.