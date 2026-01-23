Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr is showing why he should be a keeper at the NBA trade deadline

Kelly Oubre Jr. looks like someone the 76ers might want to hang onto.

Oubre always said it was just a matter of getting back into basketball shape. And based on his recent performances, the 6-foot-8 small forward is now well-conditioned.

He had 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting — including 4 of 5 from three-point range — to go with four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block in Thursday’s 128-122 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Draining three-pointers and providing his trademark high energy, the 30-year-old looked like he deserved to remain in the starting lineup. More than that, Oubre looked like a key piece the Sixers need to retain beyond the trade deadline.

He’s an asset to the Sixers because he can play shooting guard, small forward, and small-ball power forward. However, his name keeps coming up as someone the Sixers could possibly move before the Feb. 5 trade deadline because his expiring $8.3 million contract would help them gain salary cap relief and avoid the luxury tax. The squad is currently more than $7 million over the luxury-tax threshold.

The Sixers could also get salary cap relief by moving the expiring contracts of Andre Drummond ($5.0 million) and Eric Gordon ($3.6 million with a dead cap hit of $2.2 million). Letting Drummond and Gordon go would be viewed as a softer blow than trading Oubre.

Oubre’s value stretches all over the floor. He had a sequence in the second half where he knocked the ball out of bounds twice while providing solid defense on Houston’s 6-foot-11 center Alperen Şengün. Those plays not only motivated his teammates but also electrified the sellout crowd of 19,746.

“Obviously, that’s a huge center posting you up, you have to do something to disrupt the rhythm of that and not make it easy,” Oubre said. “And I think that over there they thought it was going to be an easy post up, post me up, whatever. I just tried to be disruptive.

“Obviously, it sucks [for the Rockets] because they were all looking depleted every time they tried to throw it in, and it wasn’t complete. But it was just about me trying my best to stop him from getting the momentum to go score, because once he gets me under the basket. I’m done, right?”

Oubre recently scored 21 points on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns and 18 points on Monday against the Indiana Pacers, rounding out his three best games since missing 22 games with a sprained left knee ligament. After making 4 of 5 three-pointers on Thursday, he’s shooting 11-for-18 from deep in his last three games.

“You just put the work in, man, and you have to trust it,” Oubre said of his shot. “That’s all it is. It’s just being confident in those positions and having faith that your shot will go in and you follow the right discipline.”

Oubre started his third consecutive game, and was in the opening group for the fourth time in the nine games since his return. The first three starts came as Paul George was sidelined due to left knee injury management. But on this night, Oubre started alongside George, Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey.

Nick Nurse said starting Oubre over Dominick Barlow was based on performance.

“I think Barlow has played outstanding and played outstanding again tonight,” Nurse said. “But Kelly obviously has been a pretty big spark plug, getting to the rim and just guarding. Just guarding really good, tough matchup every night as well. So I went that way. He’s pretty experienced as well.”

Maxey led the Sixers with 36 points, 10 assists, and four steals. Meanwhile, Embiid added 32 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks for his ninth career triple-double. Oubre has mastered playing off the two standouts by slashing to the basket and hitting opportunistic shots.

For Oubre, it’s more than just getting the ball — it’s about moving bodies around.

“I’ve always been a slasher,” he said. “Having a guy who creates as much energy around him as Joel, if my man goes to double or somebody is not looking or they’re not worried about the weak side, then that’s just a free lane to just cut into the paint and potentially give him an easy assist, or free somebody else up for a jumper.”