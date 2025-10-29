Tyrese Maxey MVP talk, a ‘box office’ backcourt, and what else they’re saying about the Sixers’ 4-0 start

On Tuesday night, the 76ers rallied back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Washington Wizards, 139-134, in overtime. After the win, the team gathered together around the bench and trolled a Wizards fan who heckled them throughout the game.

It’s obvious this is a much different team than last season through both play and morale.

Last year, the team opened with two straight losses, eventually dropping 12 of their first 14 games. This year, they are off to a hot 4-0 start for the first time in five years, dating back to the 2019-20 season. Fans, analysts, and former players are starting to get optimistic towards a Sixers season that once had low expectations.

Here’s everything they’re saying about the Sixers after their hot start …

‘Box office’ backcourt

Since V.J. Edgecombe’s record-breaking debut, which saw the rookie finish with 34 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, the Baylor product continues to impress on the court. In four games, Edgecombe has recorded 75 points, 17 rebounds, and 18 assists.

“V.J. has solidified himself as a real starting two guard,” said former NBA player Jeff Teague on the Club 520 Podcast. “You would have never thought this at Baylor.”

Paired with Tyrese Maxey, the backcourt duo has ignited new hope into the fanbase.

“They’re playing so free,” said two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas on NBA TV. “It’s like open gym for them. They’re playing and getting out and running. I can’t keep saying it enough, they’re playing free and with super confidence and it’s amazing because I think VJ is obviously taking the backseat to Tyrese, but he’s following his lead.

“He’s just going and he’s following everything he’s doing and their similar players that have similar strengths and I’m excited to see those guys in the future, man. They’ve had a hell of a start to the season, for sure.”

The duo made history by scoring the most points by any starting backcourt to open a season since 1970, combining for 186 points through the first three games of the year. On First Take, Stephen A. Smith praised the young backcourt.

“I walked into the season believing that Daryl Morey had about a couple of months and then after that he would probably be out of a job,” Smith said. “I watched Tyrese Maxey, who is a star, with that brother VJ Edgecombe. … These brothers are box office. And I’m telling you something right now. If not this year, by the end of next season I believe there’s a legitimate argument that we will be saying that the Philadelphia 76ers have the best backcourt in the entire National Basketball Association.

“Let me tell you something right now. God help the basketball world if these two brothers, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe keep looking the way they look and a miracle happens and Joel Embiid gets healthy. Lord have mercy. If that happens — now, that’s a big if. Health and Joel Embiid — but Embiid healthy, with those two brothers, they can contend for the title.”

‘Mad Max is MVP’

Through four games, Maxey is averaging 37.0 points, 7.7 assists, and four rebounds. His performance is enough to put him in early MVP conversations for a few former NBA players, including former NBA MVP Kevin Garnett.

“Tyrese Maxey wants IN on early MVP talks,” Garnett wrote on social media. “Keep going, bro.”

It’s too early to make MVP predictions — especially with the way Victor Wembanyama has dominated for the San Antonio Spurs — but it is hard to overlook Maxey’s performance so far. Former NBA champion Teague is already placing Maxey as a frontrunner for the award.

“MVP of the league so far is Mad Max,” Teague said on the Club 520 Podcast. “Mad Max is MVP of the league.”

‘They’re resilient’

Most are surprised by the Sixers hot start. Heading into the season there were plenty of questions around the health of Embiid and Paul George, and what the team would look like without them.

After a 4-0 start, the Sixers have put the league on notice. Tony Jones of The Athletic is impressed by the team’s resiliency.

“With each passing game, the Sixers are sending a message that this is a different season for them,” Jones wrote. “They are a different team, in a different year. They are playing with a newfound mindset and doing so with a new brand of wide-open basketball that has produced some wild games and results. And with each passing win, the message is clear. It’s time to take the Philadelphia 76ers seriously.”

Fan reactions to the 4-0 start

