The low point of the night came early in the fourth quarter when Thybulle somehow missed a two-handed baseline dunk when he appeared to be looking down at the rim, prompting a playful disapproving look from Joel Embiid and a smack on the back of the head from Mike Scott. He did get fouled on the play and sank both free throws. And he made sure to flush his next attempt, a couple of possessions later, when he picked the pocket of a Kings ballhandler and coasted to the other end of the court for the one-handed slam.