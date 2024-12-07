Sixers forward KJ Martin’s improved shooting is opening up the rest of his game

During training camp, KJ Martin spoke about working on his shot over the summer.

The 76ers reserve said his approach was as basic as getting down in the paint and doing form shooting. But not only is he making shots, his work is opening up other aspects of his game.

“It’s helped a lot,” Martin said following Friday’s 102-94 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center. “I put a lot of time into it. And me putting in the work vs. me actually having the confidence, those are like two different things

“But I have the confidence to understand the work I put in.”

He’s determined to play at a high level and have his teammates’ back every game. And he definitely did against the Magic (16-9).

The 6-foot-6 forward scored a season-high 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting off the bench. He also had three rebounds and two assists in a season-high 31 minutes, 52 seconds. Martin previously averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and one steal in the past four games.

On Friday, Martin was the Sixers’ most impactful player not named Paul George, who finished with 21 points and nine assists.

“Yeah, [he was] awesome,” coach Nick Nurse said of Martin. “I think he gets a really long run because he was just in the right place at the right time, enables us to switch because he can guard a big and on the perimeter. “But again, really good job of finding openings on the cuts and going up for some difficult passes at the rim and finding a way to get them in the bucket.”

Martin made his first five shots — a floater, a three-pointer, an alley-oop, a reverse dunk, and a finger roll — to finish with 12 first-half points.

He missed his first shot attempt — a three-pointer — in the third quarter. But he electrified the crowd by making a putback dunk on his other third-quarter attempt. Martin followed that up by scoring on a cutting dunk, a layup, and turnaround hook shot for the Sixers (6-15).

“[KJ Martin] has been playing really well,” Maxey said. “He is playing hard. He goes out there and competes every night. He guards one through five literally. Rebounds. I have been on him about just shooting the ball, whether it’s in the paint, whether it’s threes, and when he shoots the ball, he plays like that, so he played great.”

And his recent performance — most notably Friday’s — has elevated his confidence. But he’ll tell you that he tries not to get too high or too low.

“I try to stay level,” Martin said. “It feels good to go out and play well and, most of all, really get a win. That’s the biggest thing, going out and doing whatever it takes to win the game.”