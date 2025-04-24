Sixers to face New York Knicks in preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games

The 76ers are set to make their first trip out of North America since 2018.

They will face the New York Knicks in the preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Oct. 2 and 4 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The games will mark the Sixers’ 12th and 13th international contests, dating back to 2000. Their last international appearances came during the NBA China Games in 2018 when they played two preseason games against the Dallas Mavericks in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The Sixers are coming off a disappointing 24-58 season, finishing with the league’s fifth-worst record. A lot of the team’s struggles were the result of its “Big Three” of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey combining to miss 134 games because of injuries.

The Sixers expect all three players to make healthy returns next season. The same for rookie standout Jared McCain, who missed the final 59 games after tearing the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns and former Villanova standouts Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart will headline the Knicks. Brunson, Bridges, and Hart previously played in Abu Dhabi as members of the USA national basketball team before the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Towns played in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the Sixers, Embiid played in Abu Dhabi last summer as a member of Team USA before the Paris Olympics.

Ticket information for the games will be announced at a later date. However, fans can register their information to receive more information by visiting nba.com/abudhabi.

Here’s a glimpse at the Sixers’ previous international game appearances:

2000 NBA Mexico at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico

1. Oct. 14, 2000: 76ers 84, Washington Wizards 80

2003 NBA Puerto Rico Preseason Game at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

2. Oct. 7, 2003: Miami Heat 86, 76ers 79 (OT)

2006 NBA Europe Live presented by EA SPORTS

3. Oct. 5, 2006: Winterthur FC Barcelona 104, 76ers 99 at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain

4. Oct. 10, 2006: 76ers 103, Phoenix Suns 100 at Kölnarena in Cologne, Germany

5. Oct. 11, 2006: 76ers 85, CSKA Moscow 71 at Kölnarena in Cologne, Germany

2009 Mexico Preseason Game at Arena de Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico

6. Oct. 18, 2009: 76ers 116, Phoenix Suns 94

NBA Global Games 2013-14

7. Oct. 6, 2013: 76ers 106, Bilbao Basket 104 at Bizkaia Arena At The BEC in Bilbao, Spain

8. Oct. 8, 2013: Oklahoma City Thunder 103, 76ers 99 at Phones 4u Arena in Manchester, England

NBA London Game 2018

9. Jan. 11, 2018: Boston Celtics 114, 76ers 103 at The O2 Arena in London, England

NBA China Games 2018

10. Oct. 5, 2018: 76ers 120, Dallas Mavericks 113 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China

11. Oct. 8, 2018: Mavericks 115, 76ers 112 at the Shenzhen Universiade Center in Shenzhen, China