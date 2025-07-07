Kyle Lowry staying with the Sixers on a one-year deal for his 20th NBA season

Kyle Lowry has agreed to return to the 76ers on a one-year contract, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday evening.

Lowry, the North Philly native and former Villanova star, will play his 20th NBA season and continue with his hometown team after joining the Sixers off the buyout market in February 2024. This deal fulfills a wish that Lowry vocalized during his news conference following the Sixers’ regular-season finale in April, saying “I still want to play one more year, and hopefully it’s here.”

“The pride of being a Philadelphian and playing for Philadelphia, you want to figure out how to be a part of something different and special,” Lowry added then. “ … This organization deserves to be at the top of the top, and this city deserves it. I want to be a part of that. Hopefully I can.”

Lowry was hampered by a hip injury for much of the 2024-25 season, limiting him to 35 games. The 39-year-old point guard averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 assists in 18.8 minutes per game. He connected on only 35% of his field-goal attempts.

Yet Lowry’s leadership in the locker room and on the bench during games remains valuable.

He has a long-standing relationship with Sixers coach Nick Nurse, including winning the 2019 NBA championship together with the Toronto Raptors.

Star point guard Tyrese Maxey has credited Lowry with helping him handle the mental challenges of countering a variety of defenses. Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe — along with, potentially, restricted free agent Quentin Grimes — are other young guards who could benefit from Lowry’s tutelage.