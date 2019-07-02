The 76ers will sign Kyle O’Quinn to a one-year, veteran minimum contract for $2.1 million, a league source confirmed Monday night.
The team is looking for O’Quinn to provide depth at power forward. The seven-year veteran averaged 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 8.2 minutes in a reserve role this past season for the Indiana Pacers. That was the lowest scoring output of his seven-year career.
As a New York Knick in 2017-18, the 6-foot-10, 250-pounder averaged career highs of 7.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 77 games.
Free-agent contracts cannot be signed until after noon on Saturday.
In other news, the Sixers renounced the rights to Anzejs Pasecniks.
The 7-1 center will one day be the answer to a trivia question. The Sixers acquired the Raptors’ No. 25 pick in the 2017 draft to select Pasecniks instead of Kyle Kuzma or Josh Hart.
Kuzma is the Los Angeles Lakers’ standout power forward. Hart was one of the Lakers’ key reserves before being included in last month’s blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. The Pelicans-Lakers trade will become finalized Saturday.
Meanwhile, Pasecniks is a “so-so” project playing overseas. The 23-year-old Latvian wanted to play in the NBA this season. However, the Sixers renounced his rights, given the impact his contract would have made on the salary cap.