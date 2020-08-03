KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kyle O’Quinn is ineligible to play in Monday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs due to missing Sunday’s COVID-19 test.
The 76ers reserve center was tested on Monday and must wait until Tuesday to get his results. He will be allowed to rejoin the team after receiving a negative test. The Sixers are expected to be off Tuesday before facing the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at The Arena in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
The Sixers are without reserve power Mike Scott (right knee soreness) for Monday’s games against the Spurs at the VISA Athletic Club. Meanwhile, reserve swingman Glenn Robinson III (left hip pointer) is listed as doubtful.
O’Quinn averaged 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 1.3 assists in 9.9 minutes in 26 games with one start for this season. He signed to a one-year deal with the Sixers last summer.