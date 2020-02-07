Kyle O’Quinn, a 76ers reserve center, wanted to be waived Friday, The Inquirer has learned. The Sixers, though, are not quite ready to oblige.
If O’Quinn is waived before March 1, he can be picked up by another playoff-bound team and be eligible for the postseason. But if the Sixers find a player on the buyout market, they would have to waive one of their own players to create a roster spot. That could be when the 6-foot-9, 250-pounder ultimately gets his wish.
The Sixers signed O’Quinn, 29, to a one-year, veteran-minimum contract for $2.1 million in July. They were looking for the eighth-year veteran to provide depth. O’Quinn is averaging 3.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10 minutes in 22 appearances, with one start.
The New York native missed Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks for personal reasons.