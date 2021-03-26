LOS ANGELES — Danny Green showed two teams why it’s a benefit to keep him.
The 76ers shooting guard torched his former team hours after the Sixers almost traded him in an attempt to acquire Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors. Thursday night concluded with Green posting his second solid performance in as many meetings against the Los Angeles Lakers, who traded him in the offseason.
Here’s a glimpse at the best and worst performances in the Sixers’ 109-101 victory at the Staples Center:
Green gets this. He finished with a game-high 28 points while making 8 of 12 three-pointers. This comes after Green had 14 points while making 4 of 9 three-pointers against his former team on Jan. 27.
Alex Caruso gets this. The Lakers reserve guard scored one point after missing all four of his shot attempts. He also had more turnovers (three) than assists (two). Caruso was a minus-10 in 14 minutes, 11 seconds of action.
Matisse Thybulle gets this. The Sixers’ second-year guard showed, once again, that you don’t have to have a great shooting night to impact a game. Thybulle had a game-high four steals and was a game-best plus-12 in 22:34 of action. He played a key role in the victory despite scoring just two points on 1-for-6 shooting.
This goes to the Sixers’ turnovers. They committed 21 (Ben Simmons had seven), which led to 22 points.
You have to give this Green’s eight three-pointers. It was the most made by an NBA player that night.
I have to give this to Dwight Howard being ejected after the first quarter. Howard and Lakers reserve Montrezl Harrell received double technical fouls with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Harrell shoved Howard away from him while trying to get defensive position for an inbounds play. The two were physical for the rest of the quarter. Howard received his second technical and was ejected for walking into Harrell after the quarter concluded.
This goes to the Sixers winning another game without MVP candidate Joel Embiid. They have won four straight games and seven of their last eight when the center is sidelined.