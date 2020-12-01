The 76ers signed two-time Big West Player of the Year Lamine Diane to an Exhibit 10 contract on Monday.
The 6-foot-7 forward from Cal State Northridge is a likely candidate to play for the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees that Diane will receive a training-camp invitation. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses of up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.
Diane, 23, went undrafted on Nov. 18. The native of Senegal averaged 25.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 2.0 blocks last season as a redshirt sophomore. That came after he averaged 24.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.2 blocks in 2018-19.