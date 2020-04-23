In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci discuss what the 76ers’ advancement to the 2001 NBA Finals meant to coach Larry Brown. The 108-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 earned the Sixers their first NBA Finals appearance since winning the title in 1983. It also marked the first time Brown advanced to the Finals.
He had twice lost in the Eastern Conference Finals while coaching the Indiana Pacers in 1994 and 1995, and also lost in the Western Conference Finals while coaching the Denver Nuggets in 1978.