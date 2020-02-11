Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are usually the first players who come to mind when thinking of the Los Angeles Clippers. That’s understandable, considering Leonard is a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP and George is a six-time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection.

But other players come to mind when Sixers coach Brett Brown thinks of the Clippers (37-16), Tuesday night’s opponent at the Wells Fargo Center.

“The addition of [Marcus] Morris,” Brown said of Los Angeles’ acquiring the gritty North Philly power forward from the New York Knicks last week. “And my complete respect for Lou Williams. I think he’s incredible. He just doesn’t go away. He’s just instant buckets.”

These are not the same Clippers against whom the Sixers (33-21) hold a four-game series winning streak. Los Angeles is in third place in the Western Conference, 3 ½ games behind the conference-leading Lakers.

“They got better,” Brown said. “There’s a toughness. There’s a veteran side of that team that can guard and score. I think with Montrezl [Harrell], there’s a physicality that you’re impressed with, that you respect."

The Clippers added Leonard and George this past offseason. They signed Leonard in free agency and acquired George in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Probable starters

Clippers (37-16)

2 Kawhi Leonard SF 6-7 27.1 ppg. 1.9 spg.

31 Marcus Morris PF 6-8 19.3 ppg. 5.4 rpg.

40 Ivica Zubac C 7-0 8.1 ppg. 7.1 rpg.

13 Paul George SG 6-8 22.6 ppg. 1.4 spg.

23 Lou Williams PG 6-1 19.3 ppg. 5.9 apg.

Coach: Doc Rivers (21st season, 931-674).

Injury report: Patrick Beverley (right groin) is out.

Sixers (33-21)

12 Tobias Harris SF 6-9 19.1 ppg. 6.6 rpg.

42 Al Horford PF 6-9 12.1 ppg. 6.7 rpg.

21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 22.8 ppg. 12.0 rpg.

18 Shake Milton SG 6-5 6.6 ppg. 1.6 apg.

25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.8 ppg. 8.3 apg.

Coach: Brett Brown (seventh season, 211-335)

Injury report: None.

The series

The Sixers lead, 72-58, and have won the last four games.

Last meeting

The Sixers got a much-needed victory against a team with a winning record by defeating the Clippers, 119-113, on Jan. 1, 2019 at the Staples Center in Embiid’s return.

Embiid dominated after missing the Sixers’ previous game with knee soreness. The All-Star center finished with 28 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Fifteen of Embiid’s points came in the first quarter on 5-for-8 shooting.

Simmons had 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to go with his block.

Clippers guard Avery Bradley, left, shooting while 76ers center Joel Embiid defends during the first half on Jan. 1, 2019.
Alex Gallardo / AP
Next five games

Feb. 20: Brooklyn Nets at Sixers, 8 p.m., TNT

Feb 22: Sixers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Feb. 24: Atlanta Hawks at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Feb. 26: Sixers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia

Feb. 27: New York Knicks at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia