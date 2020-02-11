Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are usually the first players who come to mind when thinking of the Los Angeles Clippers. That’s understandable, considering Leonard is a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP and George is a six-time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection.
But other players come to mind when Sixers coach Brett Brown thinks of the Clippers (37-16), Tuesday night’s opponent at the Wells Fargo Center.
“The addition of [Marcus] Morris,” Brown said of Los Angeles’ acquiring the gritty North Philly power forward from the New York Knicks last week. “And my complete respect for Lou Williams. I think he’s incredible. He just doesn’t go away. He’s just instant buckets.”
These are not the same Clippers against whom the Sixers (33-21) hold a four-game series winning streak. Los Angeles is in third place in the Western Conference, 3 ½ games behind the conference-leading Lakers.
“They got better,” Brown said. “There’s a toughness. There’s a veteran side of that team that can guard and score. I think with Montrezl [Harrell], there’s a physicality that you’re impressed with, that you respect."
The Clippers added Leonard and George this past offseason. They signed Leonard in free agency and acquired George in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Clippers (37-16)
2 Kawhi Leonard SF 6-7 27.1 ppg. 1.9 spg.
31 Marcus Morris PF 6-8 19.3 ppg. 5.4 rpg.
40 Ivica Zubac C 7-0 8.1 ppg. 7.1 rpg.
13 Paul George SG 6-8 22.6 ppg. 1.4 spg.
23 Lou Williams PG 6-1 19.3 ppg. 5.9 apg.
Coach: Doc Rivers (21st season, 931-674).
Injury report: Patrick Beverley (right groin) is out.
Sixers (33-21)
12 Tobias Harris SF 6-9 19.1 ppg. 6.6 rpg.
42 Al Horford PF 6-9 12.1 ppg. 6.7 rpg.
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 22.8 ppg. 12.0 rpg.
18 Shake Milton SG 6-5 6.6 ppg. 1.6 apg.
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.8 ppg. 8.3 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (seventh season, 211-335)
Injury report: None.
The Sixers lead, 72-58, and have won the last four games.
The Sixers got a much-needed victory against a team with a winning record by defeating the Clippers, 119-113, on Jan. 1, 2019 at the Staples Center in Embiid’s return.
Embiid dominated after missing the Sixers’ previous game with knee soreness. The All-Star center finished with 28 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Fifteen of Embiid’s points came in the first quarter on 5-for-8 shooting.
Simmons had 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to go with his block.
