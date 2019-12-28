ORLANDO – The 76ers did what they do best: Play to the level of their opponent.
Two days after a thrilling Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers suffered another bad loss. This time it was a 98-97 defeat to the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.
The Sixers have now lost four straight and 23 of their last 30 meetings to the Magic in Orlando. The setback also dropped them to 23-11 overall and 7-9 on the road.
Coach Brett Brown said it is concerning that the Sixers keep playing to the level of their opponents.
What’s the cause?
“You tell me,” the coach responded. "I don’t know. That’s something that we have to figure out. It’s part of our journey. They are good people. They are high character people.
“We will together dig in and figure it out.”
They nearly battled back from a 16-point deficit. Ben Simmons stole an inbounds pass with 2.2 seconds left. But after racing up court, Joel Embiid misfired on a 27-foot three-pointer as time expired to lose by one.
The Sixers closed out the game on a 15-5 run.
“I think there’s a tone set that we wait too long to raise the bar against certain teams like tonight,” Simmons said, “and we lose games like this.”
Embiid finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four turnovers. Tobias Harris also had 24 points and 11 rebounds to go with two turnovers. Josh Richardson had 15 points, while Simmons added 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Magic (14-17) won their second straight game after losing six of seven contests.
The Sixers’ inconsistency is kind of mind blowing.
They have bad road losses to losing teams like the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards and now twice to the Magic this season.
However, the Sixers are 4-1 overall against the Eastern Conference’s top three teams, the Bucks (1-0), the Boston Celtics (2-0) and the Miami Heat (1-1). The Heat will host the Sixers in the squads’ third of four meetings this season.
After trailing by double-digits, Embiid’s three-pointer closed the gap to two points (97-94) with 24.8 seconds left.
The Sixers put their former guard Markelle Fultz on the line and he responded by missing both foul shots with 23.2 seconds left. Philly called a timeout to set up a possible game-tying play.
However, Evan Fournier stole the inbounds pass and was fouled by Harris. The Magic guard made one of his two foul shots to put Orlando up four with 19.1 seconds left.
Embiid’s three-pointer with 5.1 seconds left made it a 98-97 game.
“Everybody is frustrated after that loss,” Harris said. "W
Rookie Matisse Thybulle is with the Sixers on their three-game road trip. The reserve guard suffered a sprained right knee and bone bruise on Dec. 21 against the Washington. He’s sidelined for two to four weeks. Thybulle did some light shooting on Friday after the Sixers’ shootaround at Freedom High School.
The Magic were without reserves Al-Farouq Aminu (torn right meniscus), Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left shoulder) and Mo Bamba (sprained right ankle).
The Sixers have to make a major decision on Norvel Pelle. That’s because he’s closing in on the maximum number of days (45) an NBA team is allowed to bring up a player on a two-way contract. The Sixers will either sign him to the regular 15-man roster or part ways with the big man.
“We love his energy,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said. “We love his shot-blocking ability, a great young talent. We still got about two weeks before I really have to cross that path. But I like what he’s brought for us, for sure.”
NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players two years ago. The two added spots are for two-way players who go between the NBA and the G-League. As a result, the Sixers’ two-way players Pelle and Marial Shayock, are also members of the Delaware Blue Coats. But there’s a chance that Pelle’s 45 days could conclude on or around Jan. 10.
The Sixers would have to waive or trade someone from their 15-man roster to create a spot for Pelle.
Pelle is the team’s best rim protector, if not one of the NBA’s best.
The rookie is averaging 2.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 9.0 minutes in his seven appearances. Pelle made his NBA debut against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 29. The 6-foot-10, 235-pounder finished with three points, two rebounds, one assist and a career-high four blocks in 12 minutes, 33 seconds of action.
Pelle has moved ahead of veteran big man Kyle O’Quinn at center on the Sixers’ depth chart. He’s behind Embiid and power forward/center Al Horford. As a result, Pelle backs up Horford at center on nights Embiid sits.
Embiid has tied Charles Barkley for 17th on the 76ers’ all-time three pointers list with 214.