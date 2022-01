Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Read more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 116-106 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at the Amway Center.

Best performance: Seth Curry gets this on a night when he came only three rebounds shy of a triple-double. The Sixers shooting guard finished with 20 points, a season-high 12 assists and seven rebounds. He also finished a game-best plus-17.

Worst performance: It’s hard to avoid giving this to Danny Green. The Sixers small forward failed to score a point while missing both of his shot attempts. He also failed to grab a rebound, record an assist or get a steal in 23 minutes, 49 seconds of action. Green was, however, a team worst minus-13.

Best bounce-back performance: This goes to Tobias Harris for finishing with 22 points on 9-for-19 shooting to go along with two steals and two blocks. On Monday, the Sixers power forward finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting.

Best defensive performance: This one goes to Andre Drummond. The Sixers reserve center finished with a game-high three steals and one block to go with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Best statistic: Sixers were hot from the field. They made 43 of 85 shots for 50.6%.

Worst statistic: Both squad kept turning the ball over. The Magic committed 18 turnovers, while the Sixers had 17.

Best of the best: Embiid finished with a game-high 31 points to mark his eighth straight road game with 30 or more points. It was also his fifth consecutive game, overall, with 30 or more points.