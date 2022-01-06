ORLANDO, Fla. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 116-106 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at the Amway Center.

Best performance: Seth Curry gets this on a night when he came only three rebounds shy of a triple-double. The Sixers shooting guard finished with 20 points, a season-high 12 assists and seven rebounds. He also finished a game-best plus-17.

Worst performance: It’s hard to avoid giving this to Danny Green. The Sixers small forward failed to score a point while missing both of his shot attempts. He also failed to grab a rebound, record an assist or get a steal in 23 minutes, 49 seconds of action. Green was, however, a team worst minus-13.

Best bounce-back performance: This goes to Tobias Harris for finishing with 22 points on 9-for-19 shooting to go along with two steals and two blocks. On Monday, the Sixers power forward finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting.

Best defensive performance: This one goes to Andre Drummond. The Sixers reserve center finished with a game-high three steals and one block to go with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Best statistic: Sixers were hot from the field. They made 43 of 85 shots for 50.6%.

Worst statistic: Both squad kept turning the ball over. The Magic committed 18 turnovers, while the Sixers had 17.

Best of the best: Embiid finished with a game-high 31 points to mark his eighth straight road game with 30 or more points. It was also his fifth consecutive game, overall, with 30 or more points.