Sixers mailbag: Joel Embiid’s message to leadership, VJ Edgecombe’s successful summer league and more

It has been a newsy week for the 76ers.

On Monday, Paul George had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The next night, VJ Edgecombe returned to summer league action after being sidelined 10 days with a sprained left thumb. And on Wednesday, Joel Embiid made major revelations in an ESPN article, “Joel Embiid sees you,“ which, according to some, paints the Sixers in a negative light.

We’ll learn more about George’s knee, Edgecombe’s play, and Embiid’s relationship with the team in due time. In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: What does the Joel Embiid article on ESPN.com mean to the Sixers? — @chuck1967_rob

A: Thanks for starting the mailbag, Rob. The article is not a good look for the franchise. It also appears that the culture hasn’t changed since Sam Hinkie served as general manager from May 2013 to April 2016. Back then, people criticized the Sixers for having a bad culture and for not holding players accountable. But based on Embiid’s statements, there’s still a less-than-desirable culture and lack of trust several seasons later under Daryl Morey, the team president of basketball operations.

Q: What percentage would you put on Embiid being ready for the first game? — @Doober15

A: That’s a great question, one that is tough to answer. Embiid is the only one who knows that answer and can put a percentage on it. However, his comment about not rushing back was telling to me. Embiid doesn’t trust the organization, especially regarding when to return from his left-knee surgery. His comment reveals he’s in control now. The seven-time All-Star center is telling the Sixers that he’s done things their way in the past and it’s time to do things his way.

But one thing to point out is that Embiid missed the entire preseason and the first six games as part of the team’s left knee injury management plan last season. He followed that up with a three-game suspension before making his season debut on Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks. Embiid struggled in the game, scoring 13 points on 2-for-11 shooting.

This time, he’s most likely not going to play until he feels like his old self, regardless of when that is. But who knows? Embiid returned in the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals earlier than expected. We later found out that he kept his late-night, return-to-play workouts secret. That’s why it’s hard to give a percentage.

Q: I’ve lost a lot of faith in the Sixers organization after the whole James Harden fiasco. Since then, it seems all we have had is mismanagement with players and lies to the fans. What can the Sixers organization do to restore faith with their fan base? — @rraman3110

A: Win! That’s what they can do. If the Sixers put everything together and win a title, folks will say Morey’s plan was a success. They will rave over The Big Three of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey. They’ll call Morey a genius for being determined to re-sign Quentin Grimes at the expense of losing Guerschon Yabusele. But aside from winning, there’s probably nothing the Sixers can do to restore faith in the people who own and lead the organization.

The team would have to change ownership, replace Morey, and fire Nick Nurse as coach. The fan base has lost trust in the people leading the organization due to a lack of transparency and perceived lies. Even if the current leaders tell the truth and become more transparent, a large portion of the fan base still will not believe them.

Q: Who were you impressed by on the Sixers’ summer league team and why? — @sixersallie

A: Edgecombe is one of the few players I was impressed with during the summer league. He dominated play in the Sixers’ contest against the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League on July 5. The 6-foot-5 guard also shrugged off a scoreless first half by scoring 17 second-half points in Tuesday’s victory over the Washington Wizards in the NBA 2K26 Summer League.

Aside from Edgecombe, Mark Armstrong had extraordinary moments when he got a chance to play. Armstrong, who’s not an NBA-caliber point guard, didn’t make great passes. However, the 6-2, 180-pounder’s scoring ability and athleticism were on display. The former Villanova standout’s best performance came while scoring 18 of his 22 points in the first half of Wednesday’s NBA 2K26 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Armstrong’s summer league showing could warrant a two-way deal with another NBA team or an overseas contract, as he has demonstrated potential.

Q: Opinion on making Edgecombe the starting point guard? — @variableglide

A: I wouldn’t make that move. Edgecombe is not a starting point guard in this stage of his career. A starting point guard has to have a certain mentality. You have to know how to organize a team, get other players involved, and be a pass-first type of guard. Edgecombe is not there right now.

Could he initiate an offense? Yeah.

Can Maxey initiate an offense? Yeah.

But they are not pure point guards. Kyle Lowry is the only true point guard on the team. However, he’s 39 years old and limited at this stage of his career.

With that, the Sixers are better off keeping Maxey at the one, where the All-Star started the past two seasons.