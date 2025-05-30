Sixers mailbag: Quentin Grimes’ free agency, Daryl Morey’s critical offseason, and more other questions

The 76ers face a multitude of questions this offseason, particularly regarding their roster.

The key questions include potential NBA draft targets, the health of Joel Embiid and Paul George, and Quentin Grimes’ future with the team.

The first questions will be answered during the June 25-26 NBA draft, which is followed by the free-agency period beginning on June 30. We’ll begin to get a better understanding of what to expect during the final week of June. In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: Does the Sixers’ confidence in signing Quentin Grimes, or lack thereof, affect who they draft? — @Dwalt37

A: Thanks for starting off the mailbag, D-Walt. I don’t think it will affect who they will draft. Nor should it. With the third pick, the Sixers need to select the best available player no matter who is expected to be on the roster. That’s the best strategy with a top 3 pick. Think about this: The Sixers traded up to select Markelle Fultz first overall in the 2017 draft. At the time, the team believed Fultz was a perfect fit to play alongside Ben Simmons and Embiid even though Jayson Tatum was regarded by some scouts as a better prospect. One concern with Tatum was his ability to coexist with Simmons. Of course, Boston also coveted Tatum and likely would’ve nixed the deal if the Sixers wanted the Duke product.

Still, seven years later, Fultz is recognized as one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history. He averaged 2.9 points and 8.8 minutes in 21 appearances with the Sacramento Kings after signing with them on Feb. 12. It was his third NBA team. Meanwhile, the Celtics selected Tatum third in 2017 and he became a four-time first-team All-NBA selection, six-time All-Star, and annual MVP contender. Tatum also helped lead Boston to the 2024 NBA title.

As for Simmons, the former Sixers point guard forced a trade to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10, 2022. And he finished this past season with the Los Angeles Clippers. So there’s a chance the pairing might have been short-lived.

That said, it’s impossible to predict the future so NBA teams must take the best available player over fit when it comes to top 3 picks.

Q: What can the Sixers learn from how the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers built their teams? — @TheBigSuburb

A: That’s a great question. The biggest thing the Sixers can learn is that you must do your due diligence when identifying talent. The Thunder’s successful draft strategy and use of assets is the most glaring difference between their multiyear rebuilding process.

Both teams traded away veteran players, focused on player development and leveraged draft picks to build a young core. The Thunder’s biggest break came from trading George to the Los Angeles Clippers on July 10, 2019 for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first-round draft picks, a protected first-round pick, and two pick swaps.

At that time, Gilgeous-Alexander was coming off an All-Rookie season. The point guard has blossomed into this season’s league MVP and the Western Conference finals MVP, in addition to being a three-time All-Star. Meanwhile, the Thunder selected Jalen Williams 12th with the 2022 first-round pick they acquired from the Clippers. The shooting guard garnered third-team All-NBA, All-Star, and second-team All-Defensive honors this season.

Also in the 2022 draft, OKC selected Chet Holmgren second and Jaylin Williams 34th.

The Thunder also have the uncanny ability to find diamonds in the rough. They signed Lu Dort to a two-way contract after the undersized forward went undrafted out of Arizona State in 2019. Dort had his contract converted to a standard deal a year later. And this season, he was named a first-team All-Defensive selection. The Thunder also signed sharpshooter Isaiah Joe on Oct. 16, 2022, three days after he was waived by the Sixers.

All those moves helped the Thunder advance to this season’s NBA Finals.

Like OKC, the Sixers had a rebuilding plan in place. However, botched draft picks, regrettable trades and dismal free-agent acquisitions set the franchise back. They can learn from the Thunder’s attention to detail.

Q: Is this [offseason] Daryl Morey’s FINAL CHANCE? — @Beardaknowledge

A: There’s a high probability it could be if the Sixers struggle next season. Much had been made about Morey’s hiring as president of basketball operations before the 2020-21 season. The belief was the renowned executive would elevate the Sixers to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2001.

Instead, they suffered second-round exits during his first three seasons. Last season, the Sixers suffered a first-round playoff loss after starting the postseason in the Play-In Tournament. This season, they finished with the league’s fifth-worst record, snapping a string of seven straight playoff appearances.

The Sixers’ 24-58 record came after Morey made bold moves last summer and freed up a lot of cap space to sign George to a maximum-salary deal. They also re-signed Tyrese Maxey to a max deal and gave Embiid a max extension.

There’s a chance that those Morey’s decisions will set the team back for the next five seasons.

George has three seasons remaining on his $211.5 million contract. That’s a huge investment for a 35-year-old who missed 41 games this season because of injuries and load management. His game also appears to be on the decline. The Sixers also signed Maxey to a five-year, $203.8 million maximum salary in July.

But that’s nothing compared to Embiid. The 2023 league MVP and seven-time All-Star only played in 19 games this season while struggling to regain full strength in his left knee after undergoing a second meniscus surgery on Feb. 6, 2024. He had the left knee scoped on April 9, marking his second surgery on the knee in 14 months and third in nine seasons.

Last February’s surgery and other ailments limited Embiid’s 2023-24 season to 39 games. Despite that, the Sixers signed the 31-year-old to a three-year, $192.9 million maximum extension that will keep him under contract through the 2028-29 season. Embiid is set to make $69 million in the final year of his deal. And his career earnings will swell to $514.8 million, the fourth-highest in NBA history behind LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and George.

Due to lack of production, injury history, and the number of seasons remaining on their deals, the Sixers will have a tough time trading Embiid and George. As a result, the team finds itself in a huge financial bind.

That’s why it’s important for Morey to get things right this summer with the hope of having a successful 2025-26 season. If not, yes, his job could be in jeopardy.