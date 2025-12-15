Sixers mailbag: Does Tyrese Maxey have a legitimate case to be a top-10 NBA player?

ATLANTA — The 76ers headed into State Farm Arena on Sunday evening looking to continue their ascension in the Eastern Conference standings.

Didn’t happen.

Advertisement

They suffered a 120-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, dropping to 14-11 and seventh in the standings.

However, they were in fourth place before the game, a half-game behind the third-place Boston Celtics, who take a 15-10 record into Monday’s game against the first-place Detroit Pistons. A victory over the Hawks (15-12) would have also given the Sixers five wins in six games since suffering a 142-134 double-overtime loss to the Hawks on Nov. 30 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Sixers now have a couple of days of practice before resuming play this weekend. At that point, we’ll see if they can get back to winning.

But for the time being, here are some answers to a few of your mailbag questions.

Missed out on the party? No worries. Submit questions for next time by tweeting @PompeyOnSixers to X with the hashtag #PompeysMailbagFlow.

Q: Do you think Tyrese Maxey has a legitimate case for being considered a top 10 player in the NBA? — @Hector394888836

A: Thanks for starting the mailbag, Hector! And yes, Maxey definitely has a legitimate case for being considered a top-10 player in the NBA.

So far, the point guard is having one of the best seasons in franchise history. That’s a statement in itself, considering the Sixers’ storied history.

Maxey is third in the league in scoring at 31.5 points per game behind Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić (35.0) and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.4). Maxey finished with a career-high 54 points and nine assists in an overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 20. He and Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain are the only players in franchise history with at least 50 points and nine assists in a game.

Maxey’s 54-point effort in a game ranked second this season heading into Sunday’s contests. James Harden (Nov. 22), Nikola Jokic (Nov. 12), and Gilgeous-Alexander (Oct. 23) have scored 55 points in a game.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Maxey is fourth in the league in three-pointers made (84) and ninth in assist average (7.2).

There are a lot of outstanding guards in this league, including Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, and Devon Booker. But one can argue that Maxey has been the league’s third-best guard behind Dončić and Gilgeous-Alexander so far this season. And that should speak volumes, considering that SGA is the reigning MVP and Dončić is this season’s MVP front-runner. That’s why he has a legitimate case.

Q: What would you do with Joel Embiid and Paul George’s playing time to provide the best chance of having them ready for the playoffs? Or would you try to trade one of them, and if so, for whom? — @Eaglesdynasty25

A: Embiid and George both had a great game during Friday’s 115-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Embiid’s 39 points marked his highest regular-season scoring output since scoring a franchise-best 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22, 2024. Meanwhile, George finished with season highs of 23 points and five assists to go with six rebounds.

Then on Sunday, George finished with a season-high 35 points while making 7 of 10 three-pointers. Meanwhile, Embiid finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks to post his first double-double of the season.

Embiid and George are getting more minutes as they ramp up getting in shape while managing left knee injuries. Some believe taking it easy is the best way to ensure that they’ll be healthy for the postseason. However, they need valuable playing time with their teammates to build chemistry. That will also allow the coaching staff to see what works.

So I would play them alongside Maxey whenever possible, rather than looking to trade one of them. You have to see how they mesh with teammates and how successful they can be before entertaining that thought.

Q: When is Kelly Oubre Jr. coming back? Who do they start between him and [Dominick] Barlow if the other four starters are VJ Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid? — @n_nutzilla

A: The Sixers have been playing it close to the vest regarding Oubre’s return from a left knee ligament sprain. The small forward has been sidelined for four weeks since suffering the injury in a 115-104 road loss to the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 14. The recovery time for a mild Grade 1 lateral collateral ligament sprain takes one to four weeks. A Grade 2 sprain (moderate) typically takes four to 12 weeks to heal, while a Grade 3 sprain (severe/complete tear) may take three to six months to recover fully.

Oubre was reevaluated last week. Asked Sunday whether there was an update on Oubre’s status, coach Nick Nurse said he didn’t have one.

“Nothing new,” he said. “He’s out there walking around a bit. He’s on the court a bit. I’m hoping there’s some. … It looks like there’s some progress there. And just like you, I want him out there ASAP and then back.”

Oubre participated in his first on-court individualized workout before Sunday’s game. The workout consisted of light shooting.

If it’s a Grade 1 sprain and everything goes well, one would assume he could be back as early as one of the Sixers’ upcoming games. They’ll face the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden before hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

But Oubre has yet to practice with the team. One would think he’d have to be cleared to practice this week to play against the Knicks or Mavs. If not, his return is expected to take longer.

Regarding the starting lineup, I keep going back and forth between Oubre and Barlow as the fifth starter. Both have played great and deserve to be in the lineup. Last week, I said Oubre, George, Embiid, Edgecombe, and Maxey would make up my starters. Barlow would be the seventh man behind Quentin Grimes.

I’m starting to change my mind. That’s because I feel Barlow’s rebounding is an asset to begin games alongside Embiid. I also think that George might have an easier time guarding small forwards on the perimeter than power forwards in the post.

But Oubre had been the Sixers’ X factor before his injury. He’s had success guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player and plays well off the other starters. That’s why he deserves to start. However, I’m beginning to think Barlow might be the right choice. In that scenario, Oubre would be the sixth man while playing starter’s minutes.

Oubre has several steps to take before returning to action.