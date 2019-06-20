The 76ers head into Thursday night's NBA draft with a variety of options.
They can stick with the No. 24 pick and select North Carolina swingman Cam Johnson — if he's still available — so they can have a reliable body off the bench who can make shots.
If Johnson is off the board, they could opt for a lockdown defender in Washington swingman Matisse Thybulle.
They could also turn to another shooter in Belmont swingman Dylan Windler, a point guard in Virginia’s Ty Jerome, or a lethal scorer in Purdue guard Carsen Edwards, among other options.
Whatever they do, one thing is certain: General manager Elton Brand and the rest of the front-office staffers involved in the draft process will face criticism or praise depending on how it all shakes out a few years down the road.
“It is such a wide range. We are very prepared,” said Brand, whose squad also has picks 33, 34, 42 and 54 in the second round. “I am prepared to go see x, y and z like I did. I have sat through different [college] tournaments and we keyed on certain players who we felt could help us -- not just play defense or space the court, but also their character.”
This will mark the first time in seven years the Sixers won’t have a lottery pick in the draft.
The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to select Duke forward Zion Williamson first overall. Murray State point guard Ja Morant is expected to go second to the Memphis Grizzlies. After that, things could get interesting.
If Duke’s RJ Barrett is selected third by the New York Knicks, he’ll become the highest-drafted Canadian player since Andrew Wiggins went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.
The Houston Rockets intend to aggressively pursue Jimmy Butler in free agency, according to the Houston Chronicle. The Sixers swingman is looking for a maximum-salary contract once he opts out of the final year of his contract before the June 29 deadline.
The Sixers can offer him a five-year, $190 million max contract when free agency begins at 6 p.m. on June 30. No other team can offer more than four years and $140 million.
They acquired the four-time All-Star swingman along with Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick in November. Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 55 regular-season games with the Sixers.