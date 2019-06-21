The Sixers weren’t scared off by the last time they traded with the Celtics for an NBA draft standout from Washington.
The team got Matisse Thybulle, a senior wing largely regarded as the best perimeter defender in this year’s draft. The Celtics took him for the Sixers with the No. 20 pick, and the Sixers sent them the No. 24 and No. 33 pick in exchange.
Here’s what the experts are saying about the Sixers’ first-round pick:
Some are still scarred from the last trade with Celtics GM Danny Ainge:
But one of the most notable Celtics fans was upset to see Thybulle go so quickly:
The shirts are ready:
Here’s a scouting report from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor:
“[Thybulle is a] disruptive defender who posted all-time great block and steal numbers as the pillar of Washington’s zone”
O’Connor compared Thybulle to Raptors shooting guard Danny Green, Nuggets combo guard Gary Harris, and former Grizzlies defensive stopper Tony Allen saying he is a “Beast off-ball defender potential: He’s both athletic and smart. He closes out strong, alters shots, and recovers well after penetration.”
Here’s a video of Thybulle’s defensive impact at Washington:
The Sixers traded away their first two second-round picks, but will be on the clock with the 54th pick and 57th.