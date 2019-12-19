Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 108-104 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: This goes to Kendrick Nunn, the Heat rookie point guard who scored a game-high 26 points. He made 4 of 8 three-pointers, and graded out at a team-best plus-19. Ten of his points came in the third quarter on 4-for-7 shooting.
Worst performance: I have to give to this to Mike Scott. The Sixers reserve power forward missed five of his six shots, all three-pointers, en route to finishing with three points. He also was a game-worst minus-21. Scott had a tough time getting into a rhythm.
Best defensive performance: Once again, this was a tough one. But I’m going to give it to Bam Adebayo for blocking a game-high two shots and finishing with two steals.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting through three quarters. They made just 25% (7-for-28) during that time.
Best statistic: This goes to the Heat’s second-half three-point shooting. Miami hit 9 of 16 three-pointers in the last two quarters.
Worst of the worst: This has to go to the Sixers’ struggles against the 2-3 zone. The Heat used the zone on 39 possessions, the most by an NBA team this season. Philly made just 38% of its shots against the zone. The Sixers looked like a team that had never practiced against a zone.