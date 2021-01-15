The 76ers swept their two-game series with Miami by rolling to a 125-108 victory Thursday night. With an almost full contingent, the Sixers had too much depth for a Heat team that had only eight available players in each of this week’s two losses to the Sixers.
Here are some of the best and worst performances from the Sixers’ Thursday victory:
Even though Ben Simmons had a triple-double, Shake Milton earns the award. Milton had missed the previous three games because of health and safety protocols, and there was no rust upon his return. Milton scored 31 points, hitting 11 of 15 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from three-point range and all six of his free throws.
He added seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot, producing a team-best plus-24 rating. Milton gave the Sixers an immediate spark with nine first-quarter points, including a forced three at the buzzer. Throughout the game, he was consistently getting his own shot against a variety of defenders.
Heat forward Kelly Olynyk is most effective when shooting from the perimeter. He is a career 37.3% three-point shooter. Thursday, he shot 5-for-13 from the field, including just 1-for-7 from three-point range, and scored 12 points.
Like Milton, Matisse Thybulle missed the previous three games because of health and safety protocols. He entered the game in the first quarter and immediately gave the Sixers a spark with two of his four steals. Thybulle also had a plus-11 rating in just 4 minutes and 7 seconds of first-quarter action.
Thybulle also had a blocked shot, coming from behind to reject center Precious Achiuwa.
The Heat had 20 turnovers, leading to 37 Sixers points.
The Sixers shot 17 for 37 (45.9%) from three-point range. Besides Milton’s 3-for-4 shooting, Danny Green was 4-for-7, rookie Isaiah Joe was 4-for-8, and Tobias Harris was 2-for-4.