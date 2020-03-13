The 76ers sent a letter to season-ticket holders addressing the possibility of canceled games or those played in empty arenas, but didn’t offer a definitive plan at this early stage.
On Wednesday, the NBA postponed its season due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has infected Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.
Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday night during an interview on TNT that the NBA’s hiatus, “will be likely at least 30 days.”
In the letter, the Sixers wrote that if a game is canceled, or played in an empty arena, fans will receive direct communication from the team that will provide information on ticket options.
It was also stated that if any postponed games are made up, the tickets for those games will be honored when the game is rescheduled. In the event that a ticket holder sold the ticket or previously transferred the ticket to a postponed game, those tickets will be honored for the current ticket holder when the game is rescheduled.
The Sixers mentioned that due to the coronavirus outbreak, their ticket sales and services team is currently out of the office and working remotely. They urged those with any question to reach out to their ticket manager or send them an email, which the manager should have provided.
The Sixers said that they remain in close communication with the NBA, public health, state, and local officials in charting a path forward.