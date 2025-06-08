Whether the Sixers pick at No. 3 or trade back, it will influence several other teams’ decisions

When the NBA holds its annual draft in two weeks, the 76ers may be the most intriguing team.

They hold the third pick in the draft, which they can use to add more young talent or as a trade chip to bring in a quality veteran to assist on the win-now path this team is on. The Sixers also have a second-round pick at No. 35.

Whatever they opt to do with the first-round pick will influence what several of the teams selecting behind them do.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said last month that they will keep and use their No. 3 pick. But that didn’t prevent speculation that the Sixers would be active in trade conversations.

There were reports days later that Phoenix Suns perennial All-Star Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen were potential targets in packages that could include Paul George and the No. 3 pick.

The team quickly shot down those reports.

But weeks later, teams are still pondering what the Sixers will do. Regardless of what Morey states publicly, some league executives believe trade-back talks could occur before the draft.

One executive said a couple of teams behind the Sixers in the draft are doing heavy research on the possibility of moving up to No. 3.

The Dallas Mavericks intend to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg first overall, while the San Antonio Spurs are expected to draft Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper second.

Scouts continue to say Flagg and Harper are the only can’t-miss prospects in the draft. At last month’s draft lottery, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey was penciled in as the third-best prospect.

But while current and former NBA players rave over Bailey’s star quality, several league executives have varying levels of concern.

That’s why the Sixers must do their due diligence regarding what will be a defining draft pick. And teams desiring the third pick are banking on the possibility that the Sixers are split on Bailey.

Some scouts had said that Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson could be better than Bailey. And Morey said the Sixers are determined to take the best available player over team need. But the Sixers already have a bunch of guards led by one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, who was a rookie of the year frontrunner before suffering a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to pick up his $8.3 million player option before the June 29 deadline. The Sixers also feel good about their ability to re-sign restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, who starred after being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks via a trade in February.

Edgecombe is a highlight waiting to happen. The 6-5, 193-pounder is known for his scoring ability, especially in transition and at the rim. The Bahamian, who played at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y., also possesses solid playmaking skills and defensive instincts.

If there’s a weakness, the 19-year-old struggles with shot creation. If he develops a shot, Edgecombe could be a solid shooting guard on the next level.

Meanwhile, Johnson is known for his three-point shooting. The 6-6, 190-pounder also can create shots for himself and teammates. However, he’s struggled to finish at the rim. The 19-year-old from Garland, Texas must also improve defensively and in rebounding.

So there’s no guarantee that Johnson and Edgecombe would receive substantial playing time next season with the Sixers.

Meanwhile, Duke’s Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach could be solid options if the Sixers opt to trade back.

Knueppel is regarded as a plug-and-play prospect whose three-point shooting has been his calling card. The 6-7, 217-pounder swingman’s combination of size and shooting ability has drawn comparisons to Doug McDermott, Gradey Dick, Sam Hauser, and Corey Kispert. Knueppel, 19, makes good plays while handling the ball in pick-and-rolls and could be used as a secondary ballhandler.

Maluach’s strengths include his athleticism, ability to finish, and elite rim protection. The 7-1, 252-pounder has a 7-6¾ wingspan and a 9-6 standing reach, which enables him to be a lob threat. However, the South Sudanese player is still considered an offensive project because of his limited perimeter skills and shot creation.

The next step for the 18-year-old is adding strength. Right now, he could become a solid backup option to Joel Embiid and a situational player. But he has the potential to develop into a suitable replacement for the often-injured Embiid in a few seasons.

So while Morey publicly stated the Sixers’ desire to keep and use the No. 3 pick, league executives believe it could be in play.

After Flagg and Harper, some scouts believe the next three or four draft prospects basically are the same. The Sixers could slide back a few slots in the draft to get additional assets while taking Edgecombe, Johnson, Knueppel, or Maluach if they’re not sold on Bailey at No. 3.

And if they are sold on Bailey, teams with later picks who desired him will have to settle for their second options.

That’s why the Sixers are the most intriguing team leading up to the draft.