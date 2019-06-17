After years of awful basketball on terrible teams, Noah seemed to breathe life back into his career with the Grizzlies last season after the Knicks decided to part ways with him. At 34, Noah is well past the years of big-ticket contracts and the Knicks will still be paying him over the next few years (after buying him out and stretching the rest of his contract). Projecting salaries is always difficult in the NBA, but especially for a guy who went from making $18 million a year to just over $1.7 million last season. But, if the Sixers could get the former defensive player of the year in on a small contract (somewhere between $3 million and $5 million), his do-anything-to-win attitude and ageless motor would be a welcome addition.