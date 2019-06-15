The gut shot isn’t that Jayson Tatum is developing into the sort of budding star that Bryan Colangelo thought he was getting when he traded up from No. 3 in 2017. It’s that the Sixers used up two of their best assets -- No. 3 in 2017 and No. 14 this season, which they traded to Boston to move up -- and came away with a grand total of zero players who will contribute to the rotation over the next four-plus seasons (apologies to Jonathon Simmons).