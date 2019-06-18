In the NBA draft Thursday night, and then again during free agency, which opens June 30, the Sixers will be hard at work trying to make the best decisions to fill out their roster and make a legitimate run at the NBA title.
A lot is riding on these decisions, considering that the Sixers will be offering a lot of money to their own free agents in order to keep their star-studded starting unit intact.
Outside of the starting five, the Sixers are going to need depth to make a healthy run and it’s going to take hitting on just the right draft picks along with the right free agents in order to be a contending team.
In the event that the Sixers’ starting core returns next season, here are five players who could bolster the bench for 2019-2020.
1. Matisse Thybulle, guard-forward, 6-5, Washington
Thybulle’s name has been linked to the Sixers by many news outlets. The reason the Sixers would want Thybulle is simple: defense. The senior out of Washington has incredibly quick hands with undeniable instincts both on and off the ball. If Thybulle is around when the Sixers pick at No. 24, it would be hard for them to pass on someone as athletic and hard-nosed.
2. Tyler Herro, guard, 6-5, Kentucky
One of the better shooters in the draft, Herro could be a project defensively, considering his lack of size and need to hit the weight room. But Herro would almost certainly fit into the Sixers’ offensive system with ease. He can shoot on the move, coming off screens, or when he’s creating for himself. He is also a crafty distributor. In his lone season at Kentucky he shot 35.5 percent from three-point range on nearly five attempts per game.
3. George Hill, guard, 6-3
The Bucks have some tough financial decisions of their own this offseason, and though Hill is under contract through next season, only $1 million of his $18 million price tag is guaranteed. If the Bucks decide to waive Hill, he would be a solid two-way guard to add to the Sixers bench. Although the veteran is 33 years old, he proved that he has more left during Milwaukee’s recent playoff run and can contribute on the big stage. Hill shot 41.7 percent from three during the playoffs.
4. Wesley Matthews, guard, 6-5
Matthews could be a big get if the price is right, but a bidding war could take the Sixers out of the running for the Pacer. The draw of being with one of the contending Eastern Conference teams might be enough to get Matthews on board. He is a quintessential two-way guard who has yet to shoot under 36 percent from deep at any point in his NBA career.
5. James Ennis, forward, 6-7
If the Sixers are able to top-load the roster the way they want to, then there will be financial limitations. Even though Ennis opted out of his player option with the Sixers, that doesn’t mean that he will be out of their price range. Familiarity with the Sixers’ system and the players, and what it will take to get to the next level should all be taken into consideration with Ennis. He played valuable minutes for the Sixers during the playoffs and if they are able to get him at the right price, he could be a great asset to the reserve unit.