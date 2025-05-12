NBA draft lottery: How to watch, the Sixers’ odds, and how they can lose their first-round pick

The NBA draft lottery has the potential to change the 76ers’ entire future, for better or for worse.

The opportunity to draft Duke star Cooper Flagg is on the line — but the Sixers could also lose their first-round pick entirely, making their miserable season for naught.

Stakes are high! Let’s get into it.

How can I watch the NBA draft lottery?

The NBA draft lottery starts Monday at 7 p.m. We won’t actually see the lottery balls get drawn (unlike in last Monday’s NHL draft lottery), but the NBA will reveal the draft order live.

The telecast will be live on ESPN, and will also be available on the ESPN app.

When: Monday Where: Chicago Starting time: 7 p.m. TV: ESPN Streaming: ESPN app (requires cable authentication), ESPN+ (requires subscription)

Temple alum and SportsCenter host Kevin Negandhi will host the draft lottery for ESPN, his first time on the desk for the event. Kendrick Perkins, Bob Myers, and Jay Bilas will serve as analysts, alongside Shams Charania.

What are the Sixers’ NBA draft lottery odds?

The Sixers have the fifth-best odds of any team heading into the lottery, with a 10.5% chance of winning the first overall pick. The most important number is 64%, which are the Sixers’ odds of the pick remaining in the top six selections in the draft.

Here’s the full list of draft lottery odds:

Utah Jazz: 14% Washington Wizards: 14% Charlotte Hornets: 14% New Orleans Pelicans: 12% 76ers: 10.5% Brooklyn Nets: 9% Toronto Raptors: 7.5% San Antonio Spurs: 6% Phoenix Suns (pick traded to Houston Rockets via Brooklyn Nets): 3.8% Portland Trail Blazers: 3.7% Dallas Mavericks: 1.8% Chicago Bulls: 1.7% Sacramento Kings: 0.8% Atlanta Hawks (pick traded to San Antonio Spurs): 0.7%

Can the Sixers really lose their pick?

Yes. In 2020, the Sixers traded Al Horford to the Thunder along with two draft picks in exchange for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson. Now, five years later, that draft pick is becoming relevant again.

The pick is top-six protected, which means that the Sixers can keep the 2025 pick if they end up selecting in the top six of the draft, and the Thunder will then get the Sixers’ 2026 first-round pick.

If the Sixers’ pick falls past No. 6 overall, the Thunder will receive the pick, and the Sixers won’t pick at all in the first round, which is the worst-case scenario.