Naz Reid, who played the post at LSU, former Arizona State shooting guard Luguentz Dort headline the group that will go through a predraft workout for the 76ers on Monday at the team’s practice facility in Camden.
Reid and Dort could go anywhere from late in the first round or in the second round of the June 20 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Sixers have the 24th overall pick and four second-round selections (Nos. 33, 34, 44 and 54).
Reid has the ability to be a stretch-five in the NBA. The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder shot 33.3 percent on three-pointers during his lone season in college. The 19-year-old, who lost 30 pounds at LSU, is also a solid ball handler and passer. However, he needs to work on his lateral quickness and explosiveness.
The former Roselle Catholic (N.J.) standout was an All-SEC freshman team selection, averaging 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.
He’s already worked out for the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic. Reid is also scheduled to work out for the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dort has worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. He’s scheduled to have 12 workouts in total.
The Montreal native is blessed with explosiveness. He also plays with a physicality. The 6-4, 220-pounder can also defend multiple positions. However, he needs to work on his shooting.
One could argue that Dort, who posted a 38-inch vertical leap at the NBA draft combine, is more of a great athlete than a refined basketball player.
He averaged 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a freshman at Arizona State. The 20-year-old was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and garnered second-team all-conference honors and was named to the All-Defense team.
Former St. Joseph’s guard Charlie Brown worked out for the Phoenix Suns on Friday.