The NCAA pushed back the deadline for underclassmen to withdrawal from the NBA draft and retain their college eligibility on Wednesday.
The new deadline, which was originally June 3, will be determined once the NBA has a timeline for the pre-draft process.
“This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time, and is based on the recent announcement by the NBA to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Combine,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement.
This move comes 12 days after the NBA announced the postponement of its draft lottery and combine in Chicago. The lottery was set for Tuesday, while the combine was scheduled May 21-24.
Their postponement came as no surprise.
The league said more information would be provided at a later date, as it continues to monitor the coronavirus pandemic.
The draft itself is scheduled for June 25 in Brooklyn, but it is likely to be pushed back as well.
Working in collaboration with National Association of Basketball Coaches Executive Director Jim Haney and the rest of the coaches’ leadership, the NCAA membership will ensure that any change supports a player’s decision-making process related to professional opportunities while also protecting their academic pursuits and the opportunity to play college basketball," Gavitt said.
The league’s regular season was suspended March 11, after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be halted for at least 30 days. The NBA is expected to make a decision in regards to resuming the 2019-20 season in June.