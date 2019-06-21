The Sixers’ most important offseason in recent memory started in full force Thursday night during the NBA draft at the Barclays Center.
They added two players who will likely be looked to contribute sooner rather than later. The team traded the 24th and 33rd pick to the Celtics for No. 20 overall pick Matisse Thybulle. The Washington swingman is considered one of the best perimeter defenders in the draft. They also got Iowa State’s Marial Shayok with the 54th pick in the draft.
Here’s what you need to know about the incoming rookies.
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: Guard/Forward
School: Washington
Most interesting stat: Averaged 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks at the senior leader of Washington’s defense.
What the scouts say:
“[Thybulle is a] disruptive defender who posted all-time great block and steal numbers as the pillar of Washington’s zone ... Beast off-ball defender potential: He’s both athletic and smart. He closes out strong, alters shots, and recovers well after penetration.”
NBA Comparison: Danny Green, Gary Harris, Tony Allen.
-Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer
Highlights:
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 201 pounds
Position: Guard
School: Iowa State
Most interesting stat: Made 38.6 percent of his threes on 184 attempts as a senior and shot 87.8 percent from the free-throw line.
What the scouts say:
“He started his career at Virginia,” ESPN’s Rece Davis said on the draft broadcast. “Shayok was second in the Big 12 in scoring, really found himself offensively.”
“In today’s game, we talk about shooting, he can shoot it," Jay Bilas added. “He shoots in transition, shoots it off the dribble, long arms.”
Highlights: