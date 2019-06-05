It appears Phil Booth and Eric Paschall could reunite on the basketball court this weekend.
The two former Villanova standouts are slated to be among the draft prospects working out for the 76ers on Saturday at the team’s practice facility in Camden.
Paschall averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds this past season en route to earning all-Big East first-team honors as a senior. The 6-foot-7, the 255-pound power forward is projected as a late first-round to second-round pick.
The New York native is a solid shooter for someone of his size. His draft stock appears to be on the rise.
The Sixers have the 24th pick and four second-round selections - No. 33, 34, 42 and 54 - in the NBA draft on June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Booth could hear his named called late in the second round or go undrafted.
The 6-3 guard led the Wildcats in scoring at 18.6 points this season as a fifth-year senior. The Baltimore native also averaged 3.9 rebounds in route to joining Paschall as an all-conference selection. And Booth was named the Big East tournament’s most outstanding player, after averaging 19.0 points and 4.7 rebounds.