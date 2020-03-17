The founder of a TicketIQ.com, a ticket-market search engine, estimates that the 76ers and Flyers would lose more than $37 million combined from ticket sales if they don’t make up their regular-season home games.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the NBA suspended the season shortly after the Sixers’ 124-106 win on Wednesday over the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center. The NHL suspended its season the next day.
Jesse Lawrence, the TicketIQ.com founder, estimated that if the Sixers don’t play their final 10 regular-season home games, they would lose $23,549,700 in ticket sales. He estimated that figure by multiplying the capacity of the Wells Fargo Center for basketball (20,478) by what he estimated to be the average ticket price ($115) and multiplying it by the remaining 10 home games.
The Flyers have just six remaining home games. He lists the hockey capacity at 19,537 and estimates the average ticket price at $118 for a total loss of $13,832,196 for the six games.
The Sixers were 10th in the NBA in most potential ticket sales lost. Leading the way were the Los Angeles Lakers at $82,067,040 for their final 10 home games.
The Flyers were 13th in the NHL. Lawrence estimated the Toronto Maple Leafs would lose the most money, $42,243,600, for missing their final seven games.
“It is terrible for business,” Lawrence said by phone. "We have been around 10 years and have enough resources to weather the storm, but we will see how long it goes. This is also peak selling season with March Madness and baseball getting going.”
The NCAA canceled this year’s tournament, while MLB is in a holding pattern along with MLS, the NBA and NHL.